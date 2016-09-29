Primetime Ratings: ‘Lethal Weapon,’ ‘Empire’ Power Fox Despite Drops

Fox took the top primetime spot Wednesday with a 2.8 rating/10 share among adults 18-49, according to overnight numbers. Lethal Weapon slipped 14% to a 1.9, while Empire also fell 14% to a 3.6.

ABC followed with a 1.9/7. ABC’s quartet of comedies fell from last week, with The Goldbergs dropping a tenth to a 1.9, Speechless dropping two tenths to a 1.8, Modern Family dropping three tenths to a 2.3 and black-ish shedding four tenths to a 1.6. Drama Designated Survivor slipped four tenths from its premiere to a 1.8.

CBS finished in third with a 1.7/6. Survivor lost 9% for a 2.1, while Criminal Minds and Code Black were even with season finales at 1.8 and 1.2, respectively.

NBC came in fourth with a 1.4/5. Blindspot fell a tenth to a 1.2, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit slipped 17% to a 1.5. Chicago P.D. was down a tenth at 1.5.

The CW earned a 0.4/1 with a repeat of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, followed by a new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway up a tenth at 0.4.