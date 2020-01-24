Primetime Ratings: 'Grey's' Paces ABC to Win

ABC had the top score in Thursday prime, Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat Fox’s 0.6/3.

On ABC, the season three premiere of Station 19 did a 1.2, 50% better than its season finale, and Grey’s a 1.4, 8% over its last episode in November. A Million Little Things posted a flat 0.8.

On Fox, Last Man Standing got a flat 0.8 and the series premiere of Outmatched, with Jason Biggs as a handyman father with frighteningly gifted children, a 0.7. Drama Deputy lost 17% for a 0.5.

Univision got a 0.5/3 and CBS and NBC a 0.5/2. Univision had Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubí all at 0.5. Ringo was flat, Amor Eterno went up a tenth and Rubi lost a tenth.

On CBS it was comedy reruns before The Gayle King Grammy Special at 0.3.

On NBC, Superstore posted a 0.7 and The Good Place a 0.6, both up a tenth. Will & Grace also went up a tenth to 0.5 and the Perfect Harmony finale did a flat 0.3. A Law & Order: SVU rerun closed out prime.

Telemundo scored a 0.4/2. It was 0.4s for Exatlón Estados Unidos, La Doña and El Señor de los Cielos. Exatlón and El Señor stayed flat and La Doña went up a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Supernatural and Legacies both got a 0.2. Supernatural lost a tenth and Legacies was level with last week.