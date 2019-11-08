Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Raiders-Chargers

Fox took the top spot in Thursday ratings, an NFL game leading the net to a 2.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. That topped the 0.8/4 that ABC scored.

Raiders versus Chargers was on Thursday Night Football. It took up all of Fox’s prime. Last week, 49ers-Cardinals was a tenth of a point better at 2.8.

The previous Thursday was Halloween.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy up 18% to 1.3 and A Million Little Things up 14% at 0.8, then How to Get Away With Murder at a flat 0.4.

CBS got a 0.7/4 and NBC a 0.6/3. Young Sheldon tallied a 1.1 on CBS and The Unicorn a 0.8. Mom got a 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act a 0.7. Evil scored a 0.5. All were flat with last week.

On NBC, Superstore did a 0.7 and Perfect Harmony a 0.5, both flat. The Good Place got a 0.6 and Will & Grace a 0.5, both off a tenth of a point. Law & Order: SVU posted a level 0.7.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos shot up 25% to 0.5, while El Final Del Paraiso was a flat 0.5 and El Senor de los Cielos a level 0.4.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe did a flat 0.4 while Cuna de Lobos and El Dragon got 0.3s, those two down a tenth.

The CW averaged a 0.2/1. Supernatural posted a 0.3 and Legacies a 0.2, both dramas flat.