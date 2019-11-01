Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Growing ‘Thursday Night Football’

Fox won Thursday prime ratings, with Thursday Night Football leading the way. Fox got a 2.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. In second was ABC at 0.7/4.

It was Halloween.

Fox had 49ers versus Cardinals. The rating was up a tenth over last week’s Redskins-Vikings encounter.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy down 15% at 1.1 and A Million Little Things off 22% for a 0.7. How to Get Away With Murder slid 20% to 0.4.

NBC did a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.5/2. NBC had Superstore down 13% to 0.7 and Perfect Harmony up 25% to 0.5. The Good Place shot up 17% to 0.7 and Will & Grace grew 20% to 0.6. Law & Order: SVU got a flat 0.7.

On CBS it was comedy reruns before an Evil repeat at 10.

Telemundo posted a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. Telemundo aired Exatlon Estados Unidos, which fell 20% to 0.4 and El Final Del Paraiso was a level 0.5. El Senor de los Cielos lost 33% for a 0.4.

On Univision it was 0.4s for La Rosa de Guadalupe, Cuna de Lobos and El Dragon.La Rosa lost a tenth and the other two were flat with last week.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Special The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time got a 0.2 and the Mysteries Decoded finale a flat 0.1.