Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Win as ‘Masked Singer’ Rocks

Fox and NBC split the win in Wednesday prime ratings, high-flying The Masked Singer leading Fox and the robust Chicago shows pacing NBC. Both networks did a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.8/4 posted by CBS.

Shows were up against the CMA Awards on ABC the Wednesday before.

The Masked Singer went up a noisy 19% to 1.9 and Almost Family got a flat 0.5.

On NBC, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire got 1.2s and Chicago P.D. did a 1.1. All three were up a tenth of a point.

CBS had Survivor up 9% to 1.2 and then SEAL Team up 17% to 0.7 and SWAT at a flat 0.5.

ABC got a 0.7/3. The Goldbergs got a 0.9 and Schooled a 0.7, then Modern Family a 0.9. Single Parents posted a 0.6, before Stumptown scored a 0.5. Everything on ABC was flat with two weeks ago.

Telemundo tallied a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.5 and El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos both down a tenth at 0.4.

Univision aired La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos at 0.4, then El Dragon at 0.3. All three were down a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.2/1, with 0.2s for Riverdale and Nancy Drew. Riverdale lost 33% and Nancy was level with last week.