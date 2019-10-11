Primetime Ratings: Football Falls on Fox

Fox won Thursday prime Nielsens by a mile, with football setting the winning pace despite dropping from last week. Thursday Night Football led Fox to a 3.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In a distant second was ABC at 0.9/4.

Giants-Patriots took up Fox’s prime. Last week’s game, Seahawks versus Rams, got a 3.7.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy at a flat 1.3, A Million Little Things down 11% to 0.8 and How to Get Away With Murder at a level 0.5.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and NBC a 0.6/3.

On CBS, it was Young Sheldon at a flat 1.0 and The Unicorn off 13% at 0.7. Mom got a flat 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act slid 14% to 0.6. Evil rated a level 0.6.

On NBC, Superstore did a flat 0.8 and Perfect Harmony dropped 20% to 0.4. The Good Place rated a 0.6 and Sunnyside a 0.3, both flat, then Law & Order: SVU slid 14% to 0.6. Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe rated a level 0.4 and La Usurpadora dropped 17% to 0.5. El Dragon got a flat 0.5.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4, Exatlon down a tenth and El Final flat, then No Te Puedes Esconder off 33% for a 0.2

The CW posted a 0.3/1. Season premieres for Supernatural got a 0.4, down a tenth from last fall’s opener, and Legacies a 0.3, level with last year’s premiere.