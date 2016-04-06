Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Lackluster Night

A tight Tuesday broadcast battle went to CBS at 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 5 share. NBC was runner up at 1.5/5, Fox was at 1.3/4, ABC at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.4/1.

The broadcast ratings were generally ho-hum. CBS had NCIS at a flat 2.0, then NCIS: New Orleans down 6% at 1.7, and Limitless off 15% at 1.1.

On NBC, it was an encore recap of The Voice at 1.3, then Chicago Med at 1.5, down 17%, and Chicago Fire at 1.6, down 11%.

Fox had a 90-minute American Idol past highlights show that scored a 1.4, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.9, up 13%. American Idol concludes April 7.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat was off 8% at 1.1, and The Real O’Neals a flat 1.0, then Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. a 0.9, down 10%, before Beyond the Tank weighed in at 0.5, down 17%.

The CW had a repeat of The Flash, then a new iZombie at 0.4, down 20%.