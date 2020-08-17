Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Bolsters CBS

CBS had the winning score in Sunday prime, with Big Brother leading the network to a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. ABC matched CBS’ rating, and posted a 3 share.

60 Minutes got a 0.6 on CBS, down 33% from last Sunday, when it had a golf lead-in, and Big Brother shot up 25% to 1.0. Reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans followed.

ABC had reruns across prime: America’s Funniest Home Videos and its Sunday game shows.

NBC got a 0.4/3 and Univision a 0.4/2. NBC had Cannonball up 33% to 0.4 and NHL playoff action.

On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora up 50% to 0.3 and Quien Es La Mascara? at 0.3 and 0.4, up from 0.3. Quien is a Spanish-language version of The Masked Singer.

Telemundo did a 0.2/2 and Fox a 0.2/1. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.2 and 0.3 and La Voz at 0.2, both level with last week

On Fox it was comedy reruns.

The CW did a 0.1/0. Fridge Wars got a flat 0.1 and a Supernatural rerun followed.