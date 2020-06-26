Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Offbeat Games

ABC won the Thursday ratings race, with Holey Moley and Don’t leading the way. ABC got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.5/3 that Univision posted.

Holey Moley and Don’t both got a 0.7 and To Tell the Truth a 0.6. Holey Moley was flat and Don’t and To Tell the Truth both went up a tenth of a point.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.5. Te Doy grew a tenth and the other two were flat.

CBS was next at 0.4/3. Comedy reruns led into the Broke finale, down 20% to 0.4. A SWAT rerun followed.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Celebrity Watch Party at 0.3 and Labor of Love at 0.2, both off a tenth of a point.

NBC had Council of Dads up 33% to 0.4 and Blindspot at a flat 0.3. A Law & Order: SVU rerun followed. Council of Dads will not continue on NBC.

On Telemundo it was Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at a level 0.3.

The CW did a 0.1/1, with Burden of Truth and In the Dark both at a flat 0.1.