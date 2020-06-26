Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Offbeat Games
‘Council of Dads’ up on NBC but can’t win renewal
ABC won the Thursday ratings race, with Holey Moley and Don’t leading the way. ABC got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.5/3 that Univision posted.
Holey Moley and Don’t both got a 0.7 and To Tell the Truth a 0.6. Holey Moley was flat and Don’t and To Tell the Truth both went up a tenth of a point.
Univision had Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.5. Te Doy grew a tenth and the other two were flat.
CBS was next at 0.4/3. Comedy reruns led into the Broke finale, down 20% to 0.4. A SWAT rerun followed.
Fox, NBC and Telemundo all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Celebrity Watch Party at 0.3 and Labor of Love at 0.2, both off a tenth of a point.
NBC had Council of Dads up 33% to 0.4 and Blindspot at a flat 0.3. A Law & Order: SVU rerun followed. Council of Dads will not continue on NBC.
On Telemundo it was Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at a level 0.3.
The CW did a 0.1/1, with Burden of Truth and In the Dark both at a flat 0.1.
