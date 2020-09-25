Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Share Thursday Title

ABC and CBS shared the Thursday prime win, ABC with its game show premieres and CBS with Big Brother. Both got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

Celebrity Family Feud got a 0.7 on CBS and Press Your Luck a 0.6. Match Game posted a 0.5. All were season premieres.

On CBS, Big Brother grew 10% to 1.1 and Love Island rated a level 0.5. Star Trek: Discovery, which CBS borrowed from CBS All Access, got a 0.2.

NBC posted a 0.4/3. The premiere of The Wall got a 0.4 and two hours of Dateline a flat 0.4.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had reruns.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija at flat 0.3s. Falsa Identidad fell 33% to 0.2.

On Univision it was Medicos down 25% to 0.3 and Imperio de Mentiras at a flat 0.4. Dulce Ambicion got a level 0.3.

The CW clocked a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded got a flat 0.1 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun followed.