Prime Video Props Up Trailer for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3’
Fashion show from Rihanna premieres Sept. 24
Prime Video Monday released the official trailer for its fashion special Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, debuting Sept. 24 on the streaming service.
The special will feature performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. Celebrities wearing the new Savage X Fenty collection during the show include Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens.
The new Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty, according to the streaming service.
