Prime Video Orders ‘Cruel Intentions’ Series

Prime Video has ordered a Cruel Intentions series, inspired by the 1999 film. The cast will feature Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess and Savannah Lee Smith. There will be eight episodes.

The film had Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon in the cast. Roger Kumble directed it.

The series will take place at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens Greek life at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

“From the ‘90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions’ intriguing interplay of deception, wit and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team – our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe [Fisher] and Sara [Goodman], our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios.”

The 18th century novel Anderson referred to is Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

“We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many — including us!“ said executive producers Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher. “We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel.”

Other executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (Original Film), and Roger Kumble. Moritz produced the 1999 film.