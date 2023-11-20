Prime Video Orders Another ‘Bosch’ Spinoff

Amazon Prime Video has ordered a Bosch spinoff with the working title Untitled Renée Ballard, which is based on the work of author Michael Connelly. Connelly will executive produce the show, about the LAPD’s cold case division, under his Hieronymus Pictures banner, alongside Fabel Entertainment.

Prime Video’s Renée Ballard series has been in the works for some time.

The order is for 10 episodes and the show will stream on Prime Video. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will be the showrunners, and will executive produce with Connelly.

The series will follow Detective Renée Ballard, a character who has not been in the prior Bosch series, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division — a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with a massive caseload. “Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination,” Prime Video said. “When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

LAPD Det. Harry Bosch was the central character in Bosch, which went for seven seasons on Prime Video. Titus Welliver portrayed Bosch. Spinoff Bosch: Legacy debuted on Amazon Freevee last year, and season two premiered last month.

Author Connelly has written several novels about Bosch.

“From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive. We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard’s personal approach to pursuing justice.”

Besides Connelly, Alaimo and Sherwood, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment.

“It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” said Connelly.