Amazon Expands 'Bosch' Universe with Two Spinoffs

After rebooting its long-running Amazon Prime Video crime drama Bosch as Bosch: Legacy on AVOD platform Freevee last year, Amazon announced that it's expanding the Bosch franchise with two spin-off series.

One will feature actor Jamie Hector, reprising his role as Haitian-born Detective Jerry Edgar, working an undercover assignment for the FBI in the "Little Haiti" area of Miami. "J. Edgar," as he was known, was the loyal LAPD partner to titular character Det. Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) on seven seasons of the original Bosch that ran on Prime Video from 2014 - 2021.

Meanwhile, another spinoff will be built around a character that will be introduced in Freevee's upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy -- LAPD Det. Renee Ballard, a female crimefighter mentored by Bosch, who himself has left the department and now fights crime as a private investigator.

The log lines and cast/producer summaries for the two new shows are pasted below.

It's unclear what Amazon streaming platform each will ultimately drop on.

The whole "Bosch Universe" was created by novelist Michael Connelly.

Untitled J. Edgar show

Logline: A police drama following Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.

EPs: Michael Connelly, Larry Andries. The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.

Untitled Renee Ballard show

Logline: Detective Renee Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

EPs: Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood. The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.