Prime Video Debuts 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2' Trailer

Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for its Rihanna-created Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 fashion event debuting Oct. 2 on the streaming service.

The event showcases the latest fashions from the performer's Autumn 2020 collection and features a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton and Willow Smith wearing the latest savage styles on the runway, according to Prime Video.

The event also features such musical performers as Ella Mai, Miguel and Roddy Ricch, said Prime Video officials.