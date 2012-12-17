Press Foundation Launches Crowd-Source Fund Drive for Muckrakers

The Free Press Foundation has launched a crowd-funding

campaign to launch a fundraising drive for some muckraking online sites.

The sites are the WikiLeaks, the UpTake, MuckRock and

National Security Archive, as well as start-ups, all dedicated to

"aggressive, uncompromising journalism," says the foundation.

The foundation said the initiative was prompted by the

refusal of PayPal, Visa and MasterCard to process payments to the WikiLeaks

site after it published leaked State Department documents.

The campaign will bundle several groups and allow donors to

identify what percentage of their money goes to each.

The foundation's board includes Daniel Ellsberg, who was

sued by the U.S. government for leaking Vietnam-era classified documents that

came to be known as the Pentagon Papers.