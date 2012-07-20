President's Advisory Council Pushes Government Spectrum Sharing

As expected, the president's Council of Advisors on Science

and Technology's spectrum

report released Friday concludes that "the traditional practice of

clearing and reallocating portions of the spectrum used by Federal agencies is

not a sustainable model for spectrum policy."

Council members include Google's Eric Schmidt and

Microsoft's Craig Mundie.

Instead it calls on the government to find a whopping 1,000

MHz of federal spectrum to make part of a shared spectrum

"superhighway." It also recommends creating a Federal Spectrum Access

System as a clearinghouse for "band-by-band registration and

conditions" for access to that spectrum by industry players, establishing spectrum

management methodologies that take into account both the transmitter and

receiver portions of the equation, and giving federal agencies incentives to

share their spectrum.

FCC Office of Engineering and Technology Bureau chief Julie

Knapp had signaled Thursday that was likely to be the case, and FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski at the same public meeting made it clear he believed sharing

and clearing would both have to be part of the equation.

The report clearly put its thumb on the scale for sharing.

"The best way to increase capacity is to leverage new technologies that

enable larger blocks of spectrum to be shared," said the White House in a

report summary.

On Thursday, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the

government should consider providing carrots for federal spectrum users in

terms of letting them share in the proceeds from their relinquished spectrum,

just as commercial broadcasters.

The council agrees, suggesting a "spectrum

currency" system of incentives to reward agencies that agree to share.

The report predicts it will take two or three decades to

transform the federal spectrum regime, but two or three years to start the

process, which it says will yield rapid results.

The report was greeted with plenty of comment from various quarters,

including the FCC, which will have to work with the National Telecommunications

& Information Administration to implement many of the proposals.

Commissioner Pai was concerned about the emphasis on

sharing. "I have serious concerns about the report's apparent dismissal of

clearing and reallocating federal spectrum for commercial use," he said in

a statement.

"To be sure, geographic spectrum sharing has its place

-- all reasonable means of making more spectrum available for commercial use

do. But I continue to believe that clearing federal spectrum bands and

reallocating them for exclusive commercial use is a critical component of any

sensible spectrum strategy."

The Wireless Innovation Alliance was more sanguine.

"WIA applauds today's PCAST report for its innovative and forward-thinking

approach to U.S. spectrum policy, including its unambiguous endorsement of

spectrum sharing," said the group. "WIA has been a longtime advocate

of the more efficient and shared use of underutilized spectrum, and today's

report demonstrates that the use of database coordination can greatly improve

the way we allocate the use of this scarce public resource. It is important for

the government to promote such dynamic band-sharing approaches at the same time

that it pursues more short-term and limited opportunities to clear and auction

certain federal bands."

"We are pleased that the PCAST report echoes so many of

the conclusions and recommendations urged by Public Knowledge over the last

three years," said Public Knowledge senior VP Harold Feld. "The path

to sustainable spectrum growth must take advantage of our power to innovate and

our leadership in open spectrum technologies such as Wi-Fi and Super Wi-Fi. For

too long, policymakers and industry lobbyists have quarreled over whether to

embrace more exclusive licensing or spectrum sharing as if a gain for one means

a loss for the other. We are happy the PCAST report rejects this false choice

that has deadlocked our spectrum policy for too long. By embracing sharing

while continuing to find clearable spectrum for auction, we can not only ensure

an endless supply of cat videos for our smart phones, but also provide enough

open spectrum for technological innovation, job creation, and lower connection

prices for consumers."

"The release of PCAST's report on government-held spectrum

is forward-thinking and provides policymakers with a framework that embraces

spectrum sharing, incentivizes Federal agency buy-in, builds on existing

technologies, and proposes a new hierarchy for how spectrum is used," said

Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee.