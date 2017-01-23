Presidential Inauguration Sparks Mixed Emotions on Social Media

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, the media has been dominated by the aftermath of the event. The ceremony, which has been under the microscope due poor attendance, also snowballed into nationwide protests over the weekend.

Canvs, the language analytics company that measures emotions around content, took a look at the event across TV networks to see how viewers felt.

Out of the 5,177,198 tweets captured by Nielsen, Canvs detected 1,135,848 Emotional Reactions (ERs) coming from 685,584 unique reacting authors. On average, nearly 1.5K ERs poured in per minute, with 21.9% of all tweets expressing some sort of emotion.

Related: Copyright Alliance Presses Trump on Protections

The POTUS Supporters

The top ER throughout the broadcast was love, which accounted for 29.2% of ERs, and was mainly directed at our 45th POTUS and his inauguration speech.

BEST INAUGURATION SPEECH EVER.

— Kenny Collins (@kennycollins88) January 20, 2017

Loving this Trump speech.

— franc (@FrancImperator) January 20, 2017

Other positive emotions expressed during the ceremony were good and congrats, which accounted for 12.4% and 11% of ERs respectively. Good was mainly directed at the new POTUS and how he quoted the bible in his speech, and congrats was offered to him for being sworn in.

So happy to hear Trump quoting the Bible and talking about God

— Miranda Pedersen (@mirafannn) January 20, 2017

Congratulations to President Donald Trump. #Inauguration

— Drew Grimaldi (@drewgrimaldi) January 20, 2017

The POTUS Opposers

On the other end of the spectrum, there were also substantial negative emotions expressed during the program. The most prominent ERs were dislike (16.1%), hate (13.4%), and afraid (3.8%), which all spiked about President Trump.

@POTUS i hate you

— Marvin Morel (@MarvAntMore) January 20, 2017

Some viewers also had completely conflicting views of his inauguration speech.

This #Inauguration speech by Trump is trash .

— YesDrew (@TheDonDrew) January 20, 2017

Since the conclusion of the election there have been mixed feelings about the new POTUS, and the inauguration only reinforced this.