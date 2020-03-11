Presidential Campaigns Cancel Rallies, Citing Coronavirus

The campaigns of Democratic presidential front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled planned election-night rallies Tuesday (March 10), citing the coronavirus.

Some Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump for not cancelling campaign rallies.

Both campaigns spread the news via Twitter:

[embed]https://twitter.com/ninaturner/status/1237476363814264832[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/KBeds/status/1237478093763346438[/embed]

Both signaled future planned events were subject to change as well. Biden said that the governor of Ohio had asked the campaigns to cancel the rallies.

