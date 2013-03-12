President Will Make Personal Pitch for Cybersecurity Legislation

President Barack Obama will talk with House and Senate

Republicans and Democrats in four separate meetings over the next three days

and stemming gun violence and passing cybersecurity legislation will be among

the topics of conversation.

In a briefing with reporters Monday, White House press

secretary Jay Carney said that among his priorities will be "efforts to

move forward on actions to reduce gun violence" and "the need for

Congress to take action on cybersecurity."

The president has already issued an executive order

mandating more sharing of government cybersecurity threat info with industry

and creating a voluntary cybersecurity best practices regime with input from

industry. But the administration has also made it clear that was not a

substitute for bipartisan legislation that would deal with such issues as

liability for info sharing among industry players and between industry and

government.

Ata Senate Commerce Committee hearing last week on implementing the executiveorder, Department of Homeland Security secretary Janet Napolitano said a

"suite" of legislation was needed that would 1) incorporate privacy

and civil liberties; 2) create information sharing standards; 3) provide

additional tools to fight cybercrime; 4) create a data breach reporting

requirement; and 5) give DHS hiring authority equivalent to the National

Security Agency.

Both Republicans and Democrats agree there is a growing

cyberthreat, but compromise legislation failed to materialize in the last

Congress despite that threat and Republicans have reintroduced a bill that

focuses on liability and info sharing.

While some Senators at the hearing expressed optimism that

compromise legislation could be achieved, the two administration witnesses,

Napolitano and Patrick Gallagher of the National Institute of Standards and

Technology, agreed that Republican-backed House legislation that dealt

primarily with information sharing was not sufficient to address the problem.

NSA is charged by the White House with facilitating and providing technical

support for the industry-driven cybersecurity framework.