President Trump's Tweet Distinguishes 'Fake' From 'Real' News

President Donald Trump may be trying to finesse his media attacks a bit—or maybe not.

In a tweet Monday morning, the President's latest attack was that "The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth!"

He did not say what the "real media" was, but at least it suggested there might be a difference, though it could have been a carve-out for Fox & Friends, which he has been consistently praising in recent weeks while hammering others.

Over the weekend, the President reminded his Twitter followers that he had won the election, that the election was over, and that the previous eight years of foreign policy had been a total failure—"so true."

But not long after the tweet suggesting there was at least a "real news" against which to judge the fake, the President and the Republican National Committee had taken out their broad brush once again.

In an effort to raise money for a special election Tuesday in Georgia in which the Republican faced a tough challenge, "Team Trump" sent out an email Monday asking for money on the argument that it was needed to "cut through the noise of the fake news media."

The President also tweeted that the Democrat in the Georgia race "wants to protect criminals." The seat was once held by former Speaker of the House and Trump advisor Newt Gingrich.