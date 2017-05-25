President Trump Slams Media in Fundraising

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee are using attacks on the media as a fundraising tool.

In the latest email solicitation to supporters from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee—a "joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee"—the following comment was attributed to the President, accompanied by a request to "contribute $1 immediately," according to a copy obtained by B&C: "The American people deserve better than an obsessed and bias [sic] media, they deserve the truth."

The President suggests they will only get that truth by cutting through the noise of that media coverage and contributing directly to "draining the swamp."

"They’re out in full force against us, Friend," said the President, "and they’re not going to stop."

Trump has criticized and marginalized media reports that reflect on him in a less-than-flattering light or suggest failures or losses, though the email does cite stories, or at least headlines, about the degree to which he is getting negative coverage.