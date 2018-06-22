President Trump Praises Online Tax Decision

President Donald Trump is a big fan of this week's Supreme Court's decision to allow states to collect sales taxes from online retailers without a brick-and-mortar presence in the state.

Related: Supremes Decision Branded Online Taxation Without Representation

The President tweeted of the decision:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1009900449456115719[/embed]

The decision reverses previous Supreme Court precedent that a physical presence in the state was required. The Court did point out that the state law it was upholding exempted online businesses doing less than $100,000 in business in the state per year or fewer than 200 distinct transactions.

President Trump has tweeted, amidst his attacks on the Washington Post as fake news, that Amazon—which is headed by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post—was unfairly skirting taxes.