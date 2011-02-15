President Threatens Veto Of ContinuingResolution

The president has threatened to veto the

continuing resolution (HR 1) filled with Republican-proposed budget cuts.

While the Office of Management and Budget said

Tuesday in a policy statement that it is committed to cutting spending, it does

not support the "deep cuts" contained in the bill--about

$100 billion more than the president proposed--which the White House said

would "undermine our ability to out-educate, out-build, and out-innovate

the rest of the world."

A veto would deep-six the bill's zeroing out of

funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and would block a

Republican plan to block funding to implementation of the FCC's new network

neutrality rules. It would also restore $16.7 million in FCC salary and expense

cuts.

OMB said that if the bill "curtails the

drivers of long-term economic growth and job creation while continuing to

burden future generations with deficits," which means if those $100

billion in cuts remain, the President will veto the bill.

The current continuing resolution funding the

government runs out Mar. 4. The administration said that it would "work

with the Congress to refine the legislation to allow critical government

functions to operate without interruption for the remainder of the fiscal

year."