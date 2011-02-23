President Taps Comcast's Roberts For Competitiveness Council

President Barack Obama said Wednesday that Comcast Chairman

Brian Roberts is among the executives he is appointing to the President's

Council on Jobs and Competitiveness. Since the council is chaired by Jeffrey

Immelt, CEO of GE, that means that both of NBCU's parents (Comcast owns

51%, GE 49%), will have meetings to attend.

"I am proud that such experienced and committed individuals

have agreed to serve the American people in these important roles. I look

forward to working with them in the months and years ahead," the President

said of the council members in a statement. Roberts blogged about the appointment Wednesday.

Also on the list to join the council is former Time Warner

Chairman Richard Parsons, who was on then President-elect Obama's economicadvisory board back in 2008. The first meeting of the new council will be tomorow (Feb. 24) at the White House.

The President in the State of the Union said the country

needed to out-innovate its competitors, including boosting broadband deployment

and adoption as part of that effort. Comcast is the nation's largest Internet

service provider.

The council will focus on "finding new ways to promote

growth through investments in American business to equip workers with the

skills they need to succeed, encourage the private sector to hire and invest in

American competitiveness, and attract top jobs and businesses right here in the

United States."

Republicans and some ISPs argue that one way to promote

investment and jobs is not to impose network neutrality rules, as the FCC did

in December, with the backing of the administration. Both the FCC and the

administration have said network neutrality rules will provide regulatory

certainty and boost innovation and investment.