President Takes to Reddit to Endorse Internet Freedom

President Obama put in his own plug for Internet freedom

Wednesday, a day after there was a Republican plank on the topic, and said it

would be in the Democratic platform.

In some real-time, online conversing on

forum Reddit, the president said he knew Internet freedom was something the

site's users "care passionately about."

"I do too," said President Obama. "We will

fight hard to make sure that the internet remains the open forum for everybody

- from those who are expressing an idea to those to want to start a business.

And although there will be occasional disagreements on the details of various

legislative proposals, I won't stray from that principle - and it will be

reflected in the platform."

TheRepublican platform committed to Internet freedom too, defining it as

removing regulatory barriers to Internet innovation and industry-led guidelines

on privacy and data use. It also suggested the Obama-backed FCC network

neutrality rules were not the way to go.

"We're thrilled that the president is paying attention

to our efforts. These lofty goals are admirable, and we absolutely share

them," said David Segal, executive director of Demand Progress. "But

it's critical that the Dems make sure that the platform language -- and their

actions in office -- live up to this rhetoric."