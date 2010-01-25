President: Supreme Court Ruling "Devastating" To Public Interest

President Barack Obama used his weekly Saturday morning

radio/Internet address to push his case against the Supreme Court decision

allowing more direct funding of campaign ads by corporations and unions,

calling it "devastating to the public interest."

According to a copy of the text supplied by the White House,

he pointed to his lobbying reforms and said that progress had been undermined by

the court's decision, which he said was a "powerful blow" to efforts

to rein in corporate influence on government. "This ruling opens the

floodgates for an unlimited amount of special interest money into our

democracy," he said.

The president said a "forceful bipartisan

response" would be a priority of his administration "until we repair

the damage that has been done."

Broadcasters looking for new ad dollars were sounding

hopeful last week that the flood of new dollars would be coming their way.

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith said Friday that he

thought that the court's decision was good for free speech and could be good

for broadcasters' bottom lines.