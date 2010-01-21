President: Supreme Court Decision Powers Special Interests

The President has shot back at the Supreme Court over its

decision to lift the ban on using corporate and union treasury funds for

electioneering communications and advocacy ads.

In a statement released Thursday (Jan. 21), President Obama

called the decision "a green light to a new stampede of special interest

money in our politics."

He also said he would try to work with the Congress to

answer that vote with a "forceful response."

"[This] is a major victory for big oil, Wall Street

banks, health insurance companies and the other powerful interests that marshal

their power every day in Washington

to drown out the voices of everyday Americans. This ruling gives the special

interests and their lobbyists even more power in Washington--while undermining the influence

of average Americans who make small contributions to support their preferred

candidates."