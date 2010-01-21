President: Supreme Court Decision Powers Special Interests
The President has shot back at the Supreme Court over its
decision to lift the ban on using corporate and union treasury funds for
electioneering communications and advocacy ads.
In a statement released Thursday (Jan. 21), President Obama
called the decision "a green light to a new stampede of special interest
money in our politics."
He also said he would try to work with the Congress to
answer that vote with a "forceful response."
"[This] is a major victory for big oil, Wall Street
banks, health insurance companies and the other powerful interests that marshal
their power every day in Washington
to drown out the voices of everyday Americans. This ruling gives the special
interests and their lobbyists even more power in Washington--while undermining the influence
of average Americans who make small contributions to support their preferred
candidates."
