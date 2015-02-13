President Signs Executive Order on Cyber Sharing

President Obama Friday signed an executive order to encourage the sharing of cyber threat information by industry with the government, which both agree is key to protecting information online.

The White House also continues to push for cyber sharing legislation as well.

"Rapid information sharing is an essential element of effective cybersecurity because it ensures that U.S. companies work together to respond to threats, rather than operating alone," the White House said. It has been pushing for legislation to do that, but as with other issues in the President's last term, he is trying to goose the process via executive actions.

