President Signs CR to Keep Government Funded Through April 8

The President signed the continuing resolution Friday, which

means the government continues to get funded through April 8. It is the second

short-term, stop-gap appropriations bill passed in the past several weeks as

Republicans and Democrats continue to fight over larger budget cuts.

This bill H.J. Res. 48 cuts some funding to the Corporation

for Public Broadcasting. The cuts are separate from the NPR-targeted cuts being

proposed, and the effort to zero out CPB

funding entirely, and were supported by the President. But CPB

says at least one of them could be problematic.

While CPB did not

ask for more funding for two of the programs cut, a third, the $20 million for

the Public Telecommunications Facilities Program (PTFP), was described as a

"core" program by Patrick Butler, president of the Public Media

Association, which was formed last month to lobby against major budget cuts

pushed primarily by Republicans. He said it had "[ensured that] local

public television and radio stations [were] able to provide the highest

quality, reliable, universal service to their communities, including

underserved areas and communities devastated by disasters."

The House has passed a bill to cut funding for NPR dues and

national programming, but that is unlikely to make it past the Democratically

controlled Senate.

In opposing that targeted NPR bill, the White House said it

was still open to "[CPB] spending

reductions that are reasonable."