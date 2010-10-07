President To Sign Video Accessibility Bill

The President is scheduled to sign the 21st

Century Communications & Video Accessibility Bill at a White House ceremony

Friday (Oct. 8), according to Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), one of the driving

forces behind the bill.

The legislation updates the disability access

provisions of communications law to ensure access to new digital media and

reinstates the FCC's video description rules, which were thrown out by the

courts.

Among the updates are making smart phones and other portable devices

accessible and eventually requiring closed captioning of online video content.