President Salutes White House Correspondents

Following his ribbing of the White House press corps

Saturday night (April 30) at the annual correspondents dinner, President Barack

Obama gave a serious shout-out to them, which they wound up earning almost

immediately as the administration dropped the bombshell the next day.

"[I]n the last months, we've seen journalists

threatened, arrested, beaten, attacked, and in some cases even killed simply

for doing their best to bring us the story, to give people a voice, and to hold

leaders accountable," he said. Traditionally the President closes his

remarks with a nod to the value of journalism.

"[T]hrough it all, we've seen daring men and women risk

their lives for the simple idea that no one should be silenced, and everyone

deserves to know the truth. That's what you do. At your best that's what

journalism is. That's the principle that you uphold. It is always important,

but it's especially important in times of challenge, like the moment that America

and the world is facing now."

That "moment" took on new importance with the news

a day later that the White House had ordered the raid that killed Osama bin

Laden, with the White House responsible for scrambling that press corps late

Sunday night and into Monday morning to report on the news, including a press

conference with senior White House officials.

"So, I thank you for your service and the contributions

that you make," the president said. "And I want to close by

recognizing not only your service, but also to remember those that have been

lost as a consequence of the extraordinary reporting that they've done over

recent weeks. They help, too, to defend our freedoms and allow democracy to

flourish."

According to the committee To Protect Journalists, 16

journalists have been killed since the start of this year, and a

sobering 861 since 1992, with another 145 currently imprisoned in the line of

duty.

CBS' Lara Logan, who went on-air Sunday night (May 1) to

report on bin Laden's death, was a reminder of that risk to journalists. It was

Logan's first live report since she

was brutally attacked while covering the Egyptian protests.