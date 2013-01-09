President Pushed to Nominate Woman as Next FCC Chair

Count the Women's Media Center among those who think FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski's days atop the FCC are numbered.

That came in an

email seeking support for a petition telling the president to nominate a

woman to be the next -- and first -- head of the FCC.

Several news stories have recently cited a male-dominated

Obama Administration and WMC president Julie Burton cites them in calling for

the appointment.

"In its nearly 80-year history, the FCC has never had a

female chair. Appointing a woman is not just a symbolic step. The next FCC chair

should promote diversity and increase competition in telecommunications and in

media."

The center said the president was "about to nominate

the next Chair of the Federal Communications Commission" in the next few

weeks. The chairman has declined comment on his future plans beyond saying as

recently as November he had no "plans" to leave, though Washington

FCC watchers are almost universal in their expectation that he will likely exit

sometime this year.

If so, the FCC has two Democratic female commissioners

already in the conversation for either acting or full-time chair if Genachowski

does leave: Mignon Clyburn, already a trailblazer as the first African-American

woman on the commission, and Jessica Rosenworcel.

The center was founded by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and

Gloria Steinem to "make women visible and powerful in the media."