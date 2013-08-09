President Promises More Transparency In Data Collection

President Barack Obama said Friday he

will work with Congress on reforms of the portions of the PATRIOT Act that have

to do with collection of phone records, and will get outside experts to review

the government's intelligence-gathering technology.

Those are among the

steps he announced at a press conference Friday. He promised greater oversight of

info collection programs, better transparency about the legal underpinnings,

and new constraints on the use of that authority.

Those are in the

wake of revelations about info collection under the Act and the Foreign

Intelligence Surveillance Act leaked by NSA analyst Edward Snowden.

The President said

that people who had lawfully raised the issue of privacy and security were

patriots, but that definition did not extent to Snowden.

The President also

said there needed to be more assurances that when the Foreign

Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees

government requests for warrants for info, it hears both sides of the story,

rather than just the government's.

President Obama said

that the intelligence community would make more information about its

collection public, describing it as getting the whole elephant in the room

rather than a trunk here and a leg there.

A

"high-level" group of outside experts will review intelligence

gathering technology, which he said was in service of "finding a needle in

a haystack" of global telecom. A report back from that group will be due

by year's end. The NSA is also installing a full-time civil liberties and

privacy officer.

But while he was

acknowledging the government could be more transparent about what it was doing,

he also emphasized that the government was not interested in spying on private

citizens. He also said this country's restricted collection of online info

should not be confused with other countries that throw their citizens in jail

for going online.

Also at the press

conference, the President gave TV rightsholder Comcast/NBCU a reason to breathe

easier, saying he did not support boycotting the Olympic Games in Russia over the anti-gay

legislation issue.