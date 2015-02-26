President Posts Title II Thank You Note

The White House was taking something of a victory lap after the FCC vote to reclassify ISP's under Title II, which the President had urged the FCC to do last fall.

"The FCC just voted in favor of a strong net neutrality rule to keep the Internet open and free," the White House said in a thank you note of sorts to the millions of people who "stood up and made your voices heard." The White House said that happened "because millions of Americans across the country didn't just care about this issue: You stood up and made your voices heard, whether by adding your names to petitions, submitting public comments, or talking with the people you know about why this matters. Read a special thank-you message from the President, then learn more about how we got to where we are today."

The White House posted an online timeline of the network neutrality fight beginning with then Senator Obama's 2007 pledge and ending with his call for the "strongest possible rules" — he actually called for Title II by name, followed by the FCC's Feb. 26 vote "in favor of a strong net neutrality rule to keep the internet open and free."

