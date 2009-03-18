President Obama Talks Basktball With ESPN

President Barack Obama plans at least to track the scores of the scores of televised NCAA basketball games that start Thursday, and says he watched the ESPN highlights of Syracuse's six-overtime victory over Connecticut in the Big East tournament last week. " can't be staying up until two in the morning. I got work to do."

That's according to an interview that aired Wednesday on ESPN. The President filled out his bracket for ESPN, picking North Carolina over Louisville in the final.

The President said he would probably be able to catch the championship game on TV. He will be traveling, but "Air Force One does have DirecTV," he told ESPN.com senior basketball writer Andy Katz.

The president is a big basketball fan, and player.