President Nominates Former NAB Exec To Intellectual Disabilities Committee

President Obama has

nominated former National Association of Broadcasters government affairs

executive Carol Wheeler to be a member of the President's Committee for People

with Intellectual Disabilities.

Wheeler, who most

recently was coordinator for the Washington Chapter of Project Children,

was formerly VP for government affairs with NAB as well as a consultant to

America's Public Television Stations, which advocates for noncom stations

in Washington.

Wheeler is the mother of a child with

Williams Syndrome,

a genetic disorder that can lead to cardiovascular problems and developmental

and learning difficulties in children who are often also highly verbal,

social and musically gifted.

"These fine public

servants both bring both a depth of experience and tremendous dedication to

their new roles," said the president in announcing a series of

appointments to the committee. "Our nation will be well-served by these

men and women, and I look forward to working with them in the months and years

to come."

"The mission of

committee is 'to provide advice and assistance to the President of the

United States and the Secretary of Health and Human Services on a broad range

of topics that impact people with intellectual disabilities and the field of

Intellectual Disabilities.'"