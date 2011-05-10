President Nominates Former NAB Exec To Intellectual Disabilities Committee
President Obama has
nominated former National Association of Broadcasters government affairs
executive Carol Wheeler to be a member of the President's Committee for People
with Intellectual Disabilities.
Wheeler, who most
recently was coordinator for the Washington Chapter of Project Children,
was formerly VP for government affairs with NAB as well as a consultant to
America's Public Television Stations, which advocates for noncom stations
in Washington.
Wheeler is the mother of a child with
Williams Syndrome,
a genetic disorder that can lead to cardiovascular problems and developmental
and learning difficulties in children who are often also highly verbal,
social and musically gifted.
"These fine public
servants both bring both a depth of experience and tremendous dedication to
their new roles," said the president in announcing a series of
appointments to the committee. "Our nation will be well-served by these
men and women, and I look forward to working with them in the months and years
to come."
"The mission of
committee is 'to provide advice and assistance to the President of the
United States and the Secretary of Health and Human Services on a broad range
of topics that impact people with intellectual disabilities and the field of
Intellectual Disabilities.'"
