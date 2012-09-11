President Nominates Dr. Joshua Wright To FTC
President Barack Obama Tuesday nominated Dr. Joshua Wright to be a member of the Federal Trade Commission.
Wright, a Republican, is currently a professor at George
Mason University School of Law. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Wright,
who served as the inaugural scholar in residence at the FTC's competition
bureau in 2007-2008.
Wright's resume also includes teaching public policy at
Pepperdine and a clerkship for California U.S. District court Judge James
Selna.
The term of Commissioner J. Thomas Rush (Republican) expires
Sept. 25, but he can continue to serve until a replacement, in this case Wright, is confirmed.
