President Nominates Biden Aide to FTC

The president has nominated Terrell McSweeny to Federal

Trade Commissioner, filling the unexpired term of former chairman Jon

Leibowitz, who exited in March.

McSweeny has been a domestic policy adviser to Vice

President Joe Biden. She is a former attorney with O'Melveny & Myers and a

graduate of Harvard and Georgetown Law.

McSweeny will bring the FTC to its full

complement of five commissioners, joining fellow Democrats Edith Ramirez,

chair, and Julie Brill, and Republicans Maureen Ohlhausen and Joshua Wright.