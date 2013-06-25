President Nominates Biden Aide to FTC
The president has nominated Terrell McSweeny to Federal
Trade Commissioner, filling the unexpired term of former chairman Jon
Leibowitz, who exited in March.
McSweeny has been a domestic policy adviser to Vice
President Joe Biden. She is a former attorney with O'Melveny & Myers and a
graduate of Harvard and Georgetown Law.
McSweeny will bring the FTC to its full
complement of five commissioners, joining fellow Democrats Edith Ramirez,
chair, and Julie Brill, and Republicans Maureen Ohlhausen and Joshua Wright.
