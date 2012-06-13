President Launching US Ignite High Speed Broadband Effort

President Barack Obama tomorrow is officially launching US Ignite, a high-speed broadband initiative involving government,

industry and nonprofit organizations. Comcast is one of almost 100 partners

cited by the White House Wednesday.

Separately, the President signed an executive order Wednesday adopting a "dig once" approach to

deploying broadband infrastructure "to make broadband construction along federal

roadways and properties up to 90 percent cheaper and more efficient."

That order "will ensure that agencies charged with

managing federal properties and roads take specific steps to adopt a uniform

approach for allowing broadband carriers to build networks on and through those

assets and speed the delivery of connectivity to communities, businesses and

schools."

US Ignite will partner with corporate and nonprofit entities

in 25 cities "create a national network of communities and campuses with

ultra-fast, programmable broadband services, operating at speeds of up to 1

gigabit per second" in what sounds like a national version of the Gigabit Uproject motor-manned by former FCC broadband czar Blair Levin.

Both efforts are meant to lower broadband development costs, and US Ignite is meant to accelerate development of applications to take advantage of all that speedy

broadband.

According to the White House, Comcast and Verizon are among

US Ignite's network partners, who will be announcing new pilot programs in some

cities in their service areas.

Comcast "will work with participant universities and

the vendor community to jointly develop and test next-generation applications

in Comcast's lab in partnership with US Ignite," said the White house.

The White House said that a "quickly growing"

number of commercial partners have agreed to join the US Ignite effort.

The National Science Foundation is the lead agency for US Ignite,

which will expand on the four-year, $40 million Global Environment for

Networking Innovations (GENI) project, which currently links more than a dozen

universities pledging to put another $20 million toward the effort.

The National Telecommunications & Information

Administration says that six of the companies building or upgrading plant with

Recovery Act broadband grant money -- Merit Network, UTOPIA, Utah Education

Network, Urbana-Champaign Big Broadband, and Internet2 -- are joining US

Ignite.

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House

Energy & Commerce Committee and a big proponent of the "dig once" approach

to broadband deployment, hailed the announcement.

"Broadband deployment is key to growing our nation's

economy, creating jobs, and expanding the overall well-being of our

citizens," said Waxman. "Efficient use of federal lands and

facilities along with prudent planning of new infrastructure projects will

promote the expansion of broadband with significant cost savings to the

American taxpayer. In particular, the Executive Order's â€˜dig once' provision

draws from a recommendation in the National Broadband Plan and legislation

introduced by Congresswoman [Anna] Eshoo (D-Calif.) that I co-sponsored, and I

am pleased to support it. This is a win for the American people, and I

commend the Administration for moving forward on these issues."