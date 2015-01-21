President to Hill: Pass Tough Cybersecurity Or Else

President Obama has a message for the legislators who will be gathered for his State of the Union Address, and it is to get off their seats to do more than clap at the appropriate times.

“No foreign nation, no hacker, should be able to shut down our networks, steal our trade secrets, or invade the privacy of American families, especially our kids," the President plans to say, according to advance excepts from his speech supplied by the White House.

"We are making sure our government integrates intelligence to combat cyber threats, just as we have done to combat terrorism. And tonight, I urge this Congress to finally pass the legislation we need to better meet the evolving threat of cyber-attacks, combat identity theft, and protect our children’s information."

And if the country does not act? "We'll leave our nation and our economy vulnerable. If we do, we can continue to protect the technologies that have unleashed untold opportunities for people around the globe.”

The President has already telegraphed his cybersecurity, privacy and broadband deployment plans in a road tour of sorts the week prior to his speech. But industry watchers will be looking for any additional announcements, or on what portions of those plans the President emphasizes.