President: Heart Breaks Over Incidents Like WDBJ Shootings

President Barack Obama weighed in on the WDBJ shootings Wednesday in an interview with WPVI TV Philadelphia, according to the station, which posted a clip from the interview on its web site.

"It breaks my heart every time you read or hear about these kinds of incidents," the President said.

"What we know is that the number of people who die from gun-related incidents around this country dwarfs any deaths that happen through terrorism," he added.

The interview, with anchor Monica Malpass, was one of five interviews the President held as the latest installment of his "Live from the White House" interviews with local TV stations.

Other stations getting interviews Wednesday (Aug. 26) were WXYZ-TV Detroit, WWL New Orleans, KIRO Seattle, and WJLA Washington.