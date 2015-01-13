President Has Need for Broadband Speed

The White House Tuesday outlined President Obama's proposals to boost access to affordable high-speed broadband for all Americans, which will include calling on the FCC to "end laws that harm broadband service competition."

It was a preview of one of the President's State of the Union initiatives, and the Administration made clear that the state of broadband was not fast enough.

That is according to Jeff Zients, director of the National Economic Council, and Andy Berke, Mayor of Chattanooga, Tenn., who were on a call with reporters previewing the Presidents plans, to be outlined in a speech Wednesday and later in the Jan. 20 State of the Union.

