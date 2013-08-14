President Golfs with Comcast Chief

President Barack Obama played golf with Comcast chief exec Brian Roberts on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday, where the vacationing President and First Lady are renting a house, according to the White House press office.

No word on what either golfer shot.

Other members of the high-powered foursome included Dr. Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank, and former U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, who stepped down from that post last March.

Roberts, a fan of both golf and the President, was one of the business leaders the President met with last fall to talk about not going off the fiscal cliff. He was also named in 2011 to the President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness.

Roberts contributed to the President's campaign and hosted a reception at his home on Martha’s Vineyard during a previous presidential vacation there.

Roberts is a big golf fan and golfer. He is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters tournament is held and counts The Golf Channel among his company's cable network holdings.

A Comcast spokesperson said this was Roberts’ first golf outing with the President.