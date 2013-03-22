President: Genachowski Brought 'Clear Focus'

RELATED: Genachowski Hears It From Admirers

Washington policymakers and influencers, led by former

Harvard classmate Barack Obama, continued to weigh in Friday in the wake of FCCchairman Julius Genachowski's announced exit, likely in late April.

"I want to thank chairman Genachowski for his dedicated

service on behalf of the American people," said the president. "Over

the last four years, Julius has brought to the Federal Communications

Commission a clear focus on spurring innovation, helping our businesses compete

in a global economy and helping our country attract the industries and jobs of tomorrow.

Because of his leadership, we have expanded high-speed Internet access, fueled

growth in the mobile sector, and continued to protect the open Internet as a

platform for entrepreneurship and free speech. I am grateful for his service

and friendship, and I wish Julius the best of luck."

National Telecommunications and Information Administration

head Larry Strickling, who oversees government spectrum holders and is himself

among the candidates to succeed Genachowski, added his salute.

"Julius Genachowski has built a substantial legacy of

accomplishments during his four years as Federal Communications Commission chair.

He has provided intellectual leadership to the U.S. government's efforts to

advance the spread of broadband nationwide and to provide more spectrum to meet

the nation's growing demand for wireless technologies. I have learned much from

working with him over the years and most recently in his role as FCC chairman."

"Julius Genachowski has been a terrific Federal

Communications Commission chairman," said Common Sense Media CEO James

Steyer. "It was no surprise that chairman Genachowski, a founding board

member of Common Sense Media and devoted dad, took the interests of parents and

kids into careful consideration when important decisions were made at the FCC.

We especially want to thank him for his efforts to close the digital divide and

empower millions of students and families with access to broadband, devices,

and training..."

"Because of chairman Genachowski's leadership, new ground

was broken at the FCC," said Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the

House Communication Subcommittee. "America is leading the world in scale

deployment of next generation mobile networks with tens of billions of dollars

in private investment. Innovators will have access to more unlicensed spectrum

than ever before, supporting the promise and potential of the wireless

technology of tomorrow. The Internet remains a free and open platform for

inventiveness and the sharing of ideas. Chairman Genachowski implemented the

kind of long-term growth initiatives America's telecommunications sector needs

to compete in the digital age."

"A fundamental challenge of our economy -- and for American

innovation -- is to ensure that our citizens now and in the future will have

access to spectrum," said Jonathan Spalter, chairman of Mobile Future.

"Julius Genachowski saw from his first day as chairman that the FCC could

be a vigorous catalyst not only for achieving real progress towards this goal --

but he also knew that part of his task would be to put spectrum higher on the

public policy agenda by giving this highly technical and invisible phenomenon

real form, meaning, and urgency: not only for policy makers across the country

but consumers as well."

Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and

Innovation Foundation, joined in the chorus of praise for Genachowski's

broadband focus.

"We commend chairman Genachowski for his leading role

in spurring tremendous advances in broadband innovation and the Internet

economy, while assisting the United States in transitioning to an advanced

wireless world. During his tenure, the U.S. has made major advances in the

speed of our broadband networks and expanded the deployment of next generation

broadband technology."

The chairman also got a shout-out for his commitment to

unlicensed wireless.

"The Wireless Innovation Alliance thanks chairman Julius

Genachowski today for his service, and in particular, for his unwavering

commitment to the power and potential of unlicensed spectrum," said the

Wireless Innovation Alliance. "The chairman rightly recognized the

important roles of licensed and unlicensed spectrum in driving our national

economy, and that we need more of both. Indeed, unlicensed 'innovation bands'

have already generated hundreds of billions of dollars in economic growth and

now carry more traffic that licensed bands."

A fan of the FCC's spectrum policy added its thanks.

"The NoChokePoints Coalition thanks chairman Genachowski for his years of

service to the FCC, most notably his recognition of the vital role special

access plays as a broadband input. After years of inactivity, the chairman and

his Commission finally began the important task of addressing this failed market

and we eagerly look forward to releasing the broadband economy from this

stranglehold over one of broadband's most critical inputs."