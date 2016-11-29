President-Elect Trump Slams CNN

President-elect Donald Trump took aim at CNN late Monday and Tuesday morning in a string of tweets claiming the news outlet was in the tank for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don't know what to do," the future President tweeted, his preferred form of commentary.

That was followed Tuesday morning with: "I thought that @CNN would get better after they failed so badly in their support of Hillary Clinton however, since election, they are worse!"

Those followed CNN reports that Trump's claims of millions of illegal voter fraud were not only unsubstantiated but simply untrue. CNN was positing that Trump may have gotten the "millions" figure from conspiracy theorists.

Facing various recount efforts, led by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, Trump had tweeted: "Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!"

Candidate Trump had been a long and strong critic of journalists, including insulting them and accusing major media outlets of being part of a conspiracy to defeat him. President-elect Trump has also continued his media attacks, last week saying in response to reports of potential conflicts of interest: "Prior to the election it was well known that I have interests in properties all over the world. Only the crooked media makes this a big deal!

The voter fraud story has ramped up those attacks. CNN has also launched a new ongoing segment focused on those potential conflicts of interest.

A CNN spokesperson had no comment on the President-elect's latest criticisms.