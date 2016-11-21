President-Elect Trump Gets Honeymoon Poll Bump

President-elect Donald Trump has gotten a post-election bump in popularity, according to a new poll from Morning Consult and Politico.

His "favorables/unfavorables" among registered voters are now at an even 46%/46%, compared to the 37% favorable to 61% unfavorable numbers just before the election.

Morning Consult chief research officer points out that honeymoon is common for new Presidents (though Trump is something of an uncommon new President given his "drain the swamp" mantra).

A majority of those polled (59%) said they did not think Trump's children should be "closely involved" in the administration, while 59% said the Trump family should not all get top security clearances.

A majority (62%) are OK with those children being cleared to run the Trump businesses in his absence, however.

Trump has made a number of high-profile picks in recent days, including RNC chair Reince Priebus for chief of staff and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, but their profile remains low with voters.

A majority (52%) either did not know or had no opinion, favorable or unfavorable of Priebus, and even more (62%) said the same thing about Sessions.

The poll was conducted Nov. 16-18, of 1,885 voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.