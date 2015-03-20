President Calls on Iran to Release Journalist, Others

The President Friday called on Iran to immediately release U.S. citizens detained in Iran, including Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian.

That came in a message from the President tied to the celebration of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year's (first day of spring) holiday.

"Jason Rezaian of Marin County, California, an Iranian government credentialed reporter for the Washington Post, has been unjustly held in Iran for nearly eight months on vague charges," said the President. "It is especially painful that on a holiday centered on ridding one’s self of the difficulties of the past year, Jason’s mother and family will continue to carry the heavy burden of concern regarding Jason’s health and well-being into the new year."

The others detained or missing in Iran are Saeed Abedini, Amir Hekmati and Robert Levinson.