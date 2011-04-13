President: Broadband Access Investment Will Not Be Cut

In a speech Wednesday on his plan to cut the deficit by $4 trillion over the next 12 years, President Obama said Wednesday that he was willing to make tough cuts to programs he supports, but one of them won't be getting broadband to the nation.



"I will not sacrifice the core investments we need to grow and create jobs," he said, including broadband access among the programs he said the country will continue to invest in.



The President announced in the State of the Union address that he was launching a national wireless broadband plan to get wireless broadband to 98% of the country within five years.



The President's broadband stimulus package (ARRA) included over $7 billion in grants and loans for broadband deployment, while the FCC continues to make broadband access a driving mission.