‘Predator’ Prequel Film, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 1 to Aug. 7)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
A new entry to the Predator horror movie franchise and the second season return of Reservation Dogs top the shows debuting during the first week of August.
Hulu’s Prey debuts August 5 and is a prequel to the original 1987 Predator film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Prey takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation and follows a young female warrior as she faces off against the alien monster.
Debuting August 3 is the second season of FX/Hulu’s dramedy series Reservation Dogs. The series, which features an all-indigenous writing staff and cast, continues the exploits of four Oklahoma-based indigenous teenagers seeking to escape their surroundings.
Also on tap for this week is the August 5 premiere of Prime Video’s Thirteen Lives, which chronicles the famous 2018 rescue of a Thai boys soccer team trapped in a cave. Ron Howard directs the movie for the streaming service.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of August 1 to August 7 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 1 – Industry (returning series) – HBO
Aug. 4 – All or Nothing: Arsenal (sports) – Prime Video
Aug. 4 – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (returning series) – Paramount Plus
Aug. 5 – Luck (animation) – Apple TV Plus
Aug. 5 – The Outlaws (comedy) – Prime Video
Aug. 5 – The Sandman (drama) – Netflix
Aug. 5 – They/Them (horror movie) – Peacock
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
