‘Predator’ Prequel Film, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 1 to Aug. 7)

A new entry to the Predator horror movie franchise and the second season return of Reservation Dogs top the shows debuting during the first week of August.

Hulu’s Prey debuts August 5 and is a prequel to the original 1987 Predator film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Prey takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation and follows a young female warrior as she faces off against the alien monster.

Debuting August 3 is the second season of FX/Hulu’s dramedy series Reservation Dogs. The series, which features an all-indigenous writing staff and cast, continues the exploits of four Oklahoma-based indigenous teenagers seeking to escape their surroundings.

Also on tap for this week is the August 5 premiere of Prime Video’s Thirteen Lives, which chronicles the famous 2018 rescue of a Thai boys soccer team trapped in a cave. Ron Howard directs the movie for the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of August 1 to August 7 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 1 – Industry (returning series) – HBO

Aug. 4 – All or Nothing: Arsenal (sports) – Prime Video

Aug. 4 – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (returning series) – Paramount Plus

Aug. 5 – Luck (animation) – Apple TV Plus

Aug. 5 – The Outlaws (comedy) – Prime Video

Aug. 5 – The Sandman (drama) – Netflix

Aug. 5 – They/Them (horror movie) – Peacock